Atwood & Palmer Inc. Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Chubb by 44.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,933,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63,891 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Chubb by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,679,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,663,000 after purchasing an additional 104,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,294,000 after buying an additional 457,881 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.22.

Chubb Trading Down 4.6 %

CB opened at $277.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.87. The company has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $205.64 and a 52 week high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

