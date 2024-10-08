Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.25% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

