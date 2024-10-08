Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.41% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSST. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,920,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,246,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,759,000 after purchasing an additional 232,133 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 21,301 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GSST opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2291 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

