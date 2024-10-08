Atwood & Palmer Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 358,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,498,000 after purchasing an additional 114,808 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,059,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 53,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,183,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,346,000 after buying an additional 255,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BDX opened at $237.46 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $269.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

