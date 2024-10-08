Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $16.49 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 6.49% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $16,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JSI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 442,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 212,778 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,373,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 209,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 50,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,398,000.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JSI opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $53.06.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2809 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

