Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 2,322 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHYB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 85,989 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GHYB opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70.

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

