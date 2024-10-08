Atwood & Palmer Inc. Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,370 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 39,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 593,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 103,383 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 98,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,784,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,257,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

GSIE opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.