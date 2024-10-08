Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 1,530 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $37,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LOW opened at $268.54 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $274.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.61 and a 200 day moving average of $236.95. The company has a market capitalization of $153.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Melius Research began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.54.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

