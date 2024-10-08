Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,313 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

