Mather Group LLC. Invests $5.38 Million in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 104,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,914,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 396.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 86,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1506 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.