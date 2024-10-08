Mather Group LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 32,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.