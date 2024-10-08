Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $27.45 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 351,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.9% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $501,184,000 after purchasing an additional 276,287 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after buying an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after buying an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PayPal by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,789,000 after buying an additional 409,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in PayPal by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,789,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $80.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.41.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

