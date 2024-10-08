Mather Group LLC. Sells 159,207 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,207 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.21% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

