Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 47,646 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 649,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $43,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVDE. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 84,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $67.83.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

