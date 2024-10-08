Mather Group LLC. Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

IWS stock opened at $130.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.06 and a 200-day moving average of $124.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $132.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

