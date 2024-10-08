Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,296,000 after buying an additional 239,858 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after buying an additional 223,712 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 545,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

NYSE GPC opened at $135.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

