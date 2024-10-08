617 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cummins by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after acquiring an additional 604,735 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,018,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 1,012.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after acquiring an additional 179,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,607,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Cummins by 247.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,431,000 after acquiring an additional 163,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $331.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.98. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $333.48.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.55.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

