Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,061 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.