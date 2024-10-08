Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 70.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $2,738,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2,486.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 394,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 379,390 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 18.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Incyte stock opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,746. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

