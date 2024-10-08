Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $855,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 72,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

