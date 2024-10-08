Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,673,685. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

BSX opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $85.26.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.