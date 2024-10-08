Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,368,067,000 after buying an additional 41,654 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,110,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 652,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,417,000 after purchasing an additional 51,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,053,000 after purchasing an additional 77,951 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Waters by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 443,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.00.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $349.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

