Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 16.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 166,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Trade Desk by 1,277.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 38,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $22,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,366,997.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $147,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,019. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $22,108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,366,997.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,248 shares of company stock valued at $112,842,406 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.89.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.1 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $113.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.50, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.37.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

