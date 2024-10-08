Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases New Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.53.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

