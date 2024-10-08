Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Copart by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 178,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 459,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

