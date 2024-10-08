Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 246 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DE opened at $406.04 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $383.08 and its 200 day moving average is $385.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Hsbc Global Res lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.50.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

