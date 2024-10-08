Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,431,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 127.4% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,855,000 after purchasing an additional 145,453 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $330,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 157,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,465.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,425.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,387.01. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The company had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

