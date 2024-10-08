Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 4.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.79 and last traded at $40.70. Approximately 22,020,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 56,983,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.19 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,831,855 shares of company stock valued at $649,330,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

