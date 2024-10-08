Mather Group LLC. Buys 93,865 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 190.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,865 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $26,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $180.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.87 and a 200-day moving average of $172.20. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $183.63.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

