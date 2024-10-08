Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Shares Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 810,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 592% from the average session volume of 117,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Kropz Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 682.23. The stock has a market cap of £11.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.10.

Kropz Company Profile

Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, a phosphate project located in the Western Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertilizer for the sub-Saharan African.

