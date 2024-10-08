ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Should You Buy?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.67. Approximately 2,143,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,156,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.44.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.86.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,341.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $130,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

