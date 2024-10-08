Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$54.75 and last traded at C$54.65, with a volume of 94291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$54.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWB shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cormark increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.15.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$298.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.88 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5990566 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total value of C$200,538.00. In related news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson sold 3,900 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total value of C$200,538.00. Also, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total value of C$46,050.00. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

