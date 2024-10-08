MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60.
About MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
