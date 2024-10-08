Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.09 and last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 20161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Matthews International from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Matthews International Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $658.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $427.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.03 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Matthews International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

