Status (SNT) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $96.80 million and $43.28 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008323 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014402 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,159.08 or 0.99723858 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001018 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,636,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,636,412.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02411284 USD and is up 4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $15,732,299.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.