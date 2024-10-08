Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.0489 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $47,327.07 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.45 or 0.03894432 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00042469 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

