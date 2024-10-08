Ethereum Classic Price Hits $18.33 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.73 billion and $101.22 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $18.33 or 0.00029402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,334.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.77 or 0.00530659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00105481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.47 or 0.00238202 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00029579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00072732 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,056,129 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

