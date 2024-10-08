Zcash (ZEC) Trading Up 5% This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28.92 or 0.00046390 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $472.14 million and $62.31 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00035368 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

