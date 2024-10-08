Steem (STEEM) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $84.32 million and $17.61 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,334.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.77 or 0.00530659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00105481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.47 or 0.00238202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00029402 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00029579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00072732 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 473,302,482 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

