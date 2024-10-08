Substratum Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.90 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008323 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014402 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,159.08 or 0.99723858 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001018 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023823 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

