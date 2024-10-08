Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) and Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ) Head to Head Review

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) and Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Caribou Biosciences and Sorrento Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribou Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 484.14%. Given Caribou Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Caribou Biosciences is more favorable than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Caribou Biosciences has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribou Biosciences -372.78% -34.76% -29.58% Sorrento Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and Sorrento Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribou Biosciences $33.11 million 5.25 -$102.07 million ($1.45) -1.33 Sorrento Therapeutics $62.84 million 0.02 -$572.84 million N/A N/A

Caribou Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company also develops CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of next-generation treatments for three therapeutic areas: cancer, infectious disease,and pain. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system. Its clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft versus host disease. The company develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine topical system for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. It engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain condition; and SP-104, a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation for the treatment of fibromyalgia. It has collaboration with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; and Mayo Clinic for Phase Ib pilot study using sofusa lymphatic drug delivery technology to deliver Ipilimumab in patient with melanoma. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California. On February 13, 2023, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on November 30, 2023.

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.