Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 157.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.34.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

