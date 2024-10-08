iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of USRT opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

