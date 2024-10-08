Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.