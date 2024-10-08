iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,893,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,289,000 after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,243,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,610,000 after acquiring an additional 57,491 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,543,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,534,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $117.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day moving average of $111.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $118.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

