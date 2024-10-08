Maiar DEX (MEX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $230,228.85

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $13.48 million and $230,228.85 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008325 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00014338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,685.26 or 1.00436308 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001007 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000309 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $226,527.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.