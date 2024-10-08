Everpar Advisors LLC Trims Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Everpar Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.09 and a 200 day moving average of $135.39. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.25.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,955,351.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,955,351.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,414.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,629 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,443 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

