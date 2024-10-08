Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 473.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $293,699,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,242.9% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 7.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000.

Shares of GEV opened at $262.41 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $266.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.35.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.98.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

