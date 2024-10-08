Diversified Trust Co Acquires 8,940 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 93.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $8,857,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 88.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,072,000 after purchasing an additional 523,656 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 72,968 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 19.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,771,000 after purchasing an additional 849,898 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $124.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.23. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.80 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 330.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

