Everpar Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $134.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.94. The firm has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

